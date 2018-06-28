Fue el patriarca, padre y creador de la saga Jackson. Responsable del éxito de sus hijos y, sobre todo, el hombre que lanzó la carrera del Rey del Pop, Michael Jackson. Y su corazón se apagaba este miércoles, aquejado de un cáncer de páncreas. A los 89 años, Joe Jackson fallecía rodeado de su extensa familia. Entre ellos, su nieta Paris, la más mediática de los hijos del autor de ‘Thriller’.
La joven, pese a todo, ha querido despedirse de su abuelo, ensalzando su figura y dándole el reconocimiento público que se merecía como creador de la saga Jackson.
En Instagram, Paris compartía una foto de su mano entrelazada con la de su abuelo, en el hospital. Un largo y emotivo mensaje que comenzaba con “RIP The Hawk. Joseph Jackson” (“DEP al Halcón”).
Después, Paris confirmaba haber pasado los últimos momentos de Joe junto a él. “Poder decirte todo lo que necesitaba decirte antes de decir adiós fue una gran bendición”, asegura. La hija de Michael Jackson recuerda que tuvo muchas visitas, todas “con amor, respeto y orgullo”.
“Tú eres el primer y verdadero Jackson, la leyendo que lo comenzó todo. Ninguno de nosotros estaría cerca de donde estamos si no fuera por ti”, continuaba Paris. La joven recordaba también la fortaleza de Joe. “Apreciaré cada momento contigo hasta el día de mi muerte”, dice emocionada.
Paris promete a su abuelo que sus bisnietos sabrán quién fue y que nunca se le olvidará. “Te amo, abuelo. Tanto, que las palabras no pueden describirlo”, le escribe antes de asegurar que “te veré en mis sueños pronto”.
Parece así que Paris y su abuelo lograron mantener una buena relación al final de la vida de Joe. Siempre en el ojo del huracán, acusado por sus propios hijos de maltrato, el patriarca fue una figura polémica.
RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson. spending those last few moments with you were everything. being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson. you are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live. i will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. i made you promise me you’ll come visit me. you agreed and i’m going to hold you to it. and i promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. to never be forgotten. my great grandchildren will know who joseph jackson is. i love you grandpa. so so so much that words can’t describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.
Biografía
Nacido en 1928, Joe se casó en 1949 con Katherine. Del matrimonio nacieron 11 hijos que le darían la fama y el dinero. Él fue quien se dio cuenta de que las voces de sus hijos eran un billete para salir de la pobreza.
Y así creó los Jackson Five en los años 60. El grupo dio el ‘pelotazo’ con Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, Tito y Michael como componentes. Después, Joe promocionaría la carrera del Rey del Pop en solitario, siendo aún un crío.
Tras incorporar a Randy en los Jackson Five, Joe vio también cómo sus hijas LaToya, Rebbie y Janet sacaban discos al mercado.