Street scene in Makoko, Lagos. Smoke from fish smoking businesses covers large areas of the community. Lagos, 28 February 2017. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Hi, this is Jesco Denzel (@jesco_denzel) and I’m having the honor to take over World Press Photo’s Instagram feed this week. For a start I’d like to share some photos of a project on Waterfront communities in Lagos, Nigeria, that are under threat of eviction. A photograph from this series won 1st prize in the 'Contemporary Issues, singles' category of the #WPPh2018 Photo Contest. Follow link in the bio to see the winning photo. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Makoko is an ancient fishing community on the shores of Lagos Lagoon in Nigeria and grew to be an enormous informal settlement of about 150.000 residents in the heart of the city. Makoko, like many other waterfront communities in Lagos, is under threat of eviction. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Lagos’ population is rapidly growing – that’s the government’s excuse for demolishing slums and setting up apartment blocks – but these apartments are for the rich only. By evicting communities like Otodo Gbame or Makoko, Lagos State renders tens of thousands homeless and stripes them off their livelihoods, adding them to the urban poor. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Government denies that fact that the waterfront communities have been inhabited for many generations, and treats them as illegal settlements.

A post shared by World Press Photo Foundation (@worldpressphoto) on Aug 20, 2018 at 4:30am PDT