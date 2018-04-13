El fotoperiodista venezolano Ronaldo Schemidt recibió este jueves en Ámsterdam el premio World Press Photo 2018 por una imagen que retrata la quema accidental de José Víctor Salazar, un manifestante de la oposición venezolana, durante unos disturbios en Caracas ocurridos el 3 de mayo de 2017.

“Mis pensamientos siguen con José Víctor Salazar, cada vez que veo la imagen lo tengo muy presente”, dijo el fotoperiodista venezolano al recoger el premio en un breve discurso, ante una audiencia que se puso en pie para aplaudirle.

En declaraciones a EFE, Schemidt dijo admirar “el valor” de los manifestantes que retrató durante su cobertura de las protestas del año pasado en Venezuela, por el hecho de “enfrentarse a cuerpos armados y vehículos blindados sin nada más que piedras, botellas y escudos de madera”.

El fotoperiodista agradeció a su familia y amigos el apoyo que le han brindado por su carrera y abogó por reconocer “a todos los compañeros fotógrafos que siguen trabajando en condiciones de violencia en Venezuela y en México”, donde reside.

Sobre el manifestante en cuestión, dijo que “ojalá algún día” pueda encontrarse con él y le deseó “que se recupere no sólo físicamente, sino psicológicamente”.

La fotografía de Schemidt se impuso a las otras cinco nominadas, que retrataban el atentado de Westminster, en Londres; una víctima del grupo terrorista Boko Haram, en Nigeria; el drama de los refugiados rohinyás, en Myanmar; y dos instantáneas de la liberación de Mosul de Estado Islámico por parte de las fuerzas iraquíes.

“Estoy muy impresionado, no me esperaba esto, los otros trabajos eran excepcionalmente buenos. Me siento comprometido, sorprendido y emocionado”, añadió el venezolano.

LA HISTORIA TRAS LA FOTO

Schemidt trabaja para la Agencia France-Presse (AFP) en México, pero regresa de vez en cuando a su país natal para documentar noticias relevantes. En mayo de 2017 estaba cubriendo las protestas antigubernamentales en Venezuela.

La instantánea premiada recoge el momento en el que José Víctor Salazar, de 28 años, corre envuelto en llamas al ser alcanzado por un chorro de gasolina proveniente de una moto de la Guardia Nacional Bolivariana. La moto fue capturada e incendiada por los manifestantes con un cóctel molotov, y las llamas envolvieron a Salazar cuando otro manifestante rompió el tubo de la gasolina con un objeto contundente.

En la imagen el joven, convertido en una antorcha humana y ataviado con una máscara de gas, corre en busca de ayuda para apagar el fuego de su cuerpo, mientras al fondo de la imagen se aprecia pintado en la pared en color negro un pequeño grafiti de una pistola que apunta hacia la palabra “paz”.

Schemidt estaba de espaldas cuando el manifestante se convirtió en una bola de fuego, pero se dio la vuelta al sentir del calor de la llamarada en la espalda, tomó la cámara y comenzó a disparar sin ser aún consciente de la gravedad del accidente.

La víctima, que pasó corriendo al lado del fotoperiodista, cayó al suelo segundos después, momento en el que otros manifestantes apagaron el fuego. Una ambulancia se llevó a la víctima a un centro médico y pudo salvar la vida, a pesar de que sufrió quemaduras de primer y segundo grado.

OTROS GANADORES

Schemidt también consiguió el galardón a la mejor “Fotografía de actualidad”; mientras que otro venezolano, Juan Barreto, se alzó con el tercer premio en la categoría “Historias de actualidad”.

Por otra parte, el colombiano Juan D. Redondo quedó segundo en la categoría “Historias de deporte” por su trabajo “La Paz Fútbol Club” y el fotoperiodista español Javier Arcenillas, se situó en tercer lugar en la sección “Proyectos a largo plazo” por su obra “Latidoamérica”.

En la categoría “Historias de deporte”, el danés Nikolai Linares se hizo con el tercer puesto por su historia “Los chicos y los toros”, una serie que retrata el día a día de una escuela española de tauromaquia en Almería.

