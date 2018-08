Have arrived in Amsterdam for my birthday weekend with @ashdeve and @antmccaul 💕 And it’s Pride! 🏳️‍🌈👬👭 Can confirm it’s as beautiful as when I first visited for my 18th birthday 7 years ago 🌅 . . . . . . #pride #gay #amsterdam #instagay #nofilter

A post shared by jakemcleod (@jakeycat) on Aug 2, 2018 at 2:01am PDT