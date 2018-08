The Grand Prismatic Spring, located in Midway Geyser Basin, has the distinction of being #Yellowstone’s largest hot spring. It measures approximately 370 feet (112.8 m) in diameter and is over 121 feet (37 m) deep. . #nationalparkservice #findyourpark #geology #natureupclose #yellowstonenationalpark #thermalfeatures . Image: NPS / David Restivo

