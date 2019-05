View this post on Instagram

Our proposal for a new roof for Notre Dame. Our addition is a complementary spatial experience to the building that will match the awe of the great interior; a space for thinking and self-reflection. The spire is gone, but the twelve statues of the apostles that where put away during the restoration and managed to escape the fire, are once again back at the roof, now as guardians around a large public pool that occupies the whole roof. A cathedral is in our opinion not an isolated island in the urban fabric, it belongs to the city and to the people. The result will be a new meditative public space with unmatched views over Paris.