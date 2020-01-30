Desde que el pasado domingo se conociera la noticia de la muerte de Kobe Bryant, su hija Gianna y otras 7 personas más, muchos ojos se posaron en Vanessa, la viuda del baloncestista. Había perdido a su marido y a su hija en el mismo accidente de helicóptero y era fácil imaginar su pesar. Este jueves ha sido ella misma quien ha querido expresarlo en un desgarrador mensaje: “No hay palabras para describir nuestro dolor”.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Vanessa ha querido agradecer las muestras de cariño. Lo ha hecho con una foto familiar en la que Kobe aparece sosteniendo en sus brazos a la pequeña de la familia, de siete meses. A su espalda, Gianna y bajo su brazo, Vanessa. Ésta coge en su regazo a la pequeña Bianka, de tres años y está al lado de su hija mayor, Natalia.
“Mis niñas y yo”, comienza su texto, quieren agradecer “a los millones de personas que han mostrado su apoyo y amor durante este momento horrible”. “Estamos completamente devastados por la repentina pérdida de mi adorado marido, Kobe, el increíble padre de nuestras hijas, y de mi hermosa y dulce Gianna, una amorosa, reflexiva y maravillosa hija, y una increíble hermana para Natalia, Bianka y Capri”, continúa.
Vanessa se muestra también apesadumbrada por la muerte de las otras 7 personas que viajaban en el helicóptero. Y así lo expresa, asegurando que “compartimos su dolor”.
“No hay suficientes palabras para describir nuestro dolor en este momento”, dice Vanessa. “Me reconforta saber que Kobe y Gigi sabían que eran amados”, dice. Y da las gracias por haberles tenido en su vida.
La viuda del deportista reconoce que es “imposible imaginar la vida sin ellos”. Y que solo desearía “poder abrazarlos, besarlos y bendecirlos”.
Privacidad
En su desgarrador mensaje, Vanessa pide también “respeto” y “privacidad”. A fin de poder vivir su dolor en intimidad.
Y comparte que la fundación de Kobe Bryant, Mamba, ha creado un fondo para ayudar a las otras familias afectadas por la tragedia.
Vanessa termina su mensaje dando las gracias por “las oraciones”. Y también “por amar a Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri y a mi”. Y comparte varios hashtag. Entre ellos el de ‘familia’.
El mensaje de Vanessa llega solo unas horas después de que los investigadores identificaran oficialmente a Kobe. Lo hicieron a través de sus huellas digitales y junto a otras tres de las personas fallecidas.
Los restos del helicóptero se dispersaron por casi 200 metros. Y el impacto se produjo a “a alta velocidad”, según las investigaciones.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️